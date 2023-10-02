NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Several high schools in Middle Tennessee sit at the top of the list when it comes to naming the best public high schools in Tennessee, according to a new 2024 ranking.

Niche, a site that combines ratings from students, parents and alumni with quantitative data, has released its high school rankings for 2024.

Now in its tenth year, the rankings include data compiled from 7,375 newly ranked public schools, 1,433 newly ranked private schools, and 364 newly ranked school districts.

In Tennessee, most of the top 10 public high schools are located in Middle Tennessee counties including Davidson, Rutherford, Williamson, and Sumner. In fact, the top six public high schools in the state are located in the Middle Tennessee area.

Hume-Fogg Academic Magnet School remains the #1 ranked public school in the state. The second and third-ranked schools on the list flip-flopped from the 2023 rankings. Central Magnet School in Murfreesboro now sits at #2, jumping ahead of last year’s second-ranked Ravenwood High School.

Franklin High School and Madison Academic Magnet High are the only two high schools from the 2023 list to not appear in the top 10 this year. Franklin ranked just outside the top 10 this year at #11 while Madison Academic Magnet came in at #29.

According to Niche, these are the top 10 public high schools in the state of Tennessee.

Location: Nashville, Tenn.

School District: Metro Nashville Public Schools

Students: 894

Student-teacher ratio: 20:1

National Ranking: #217

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Location: Murfreesboro, Tenn.

School District: Rutherford County Schools

Students: 1,215

Student-teacher ratio: 17:1

National Ranking: #253

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Location: Brentwood, Tenn.

School District: Williamson County Schools

Students: 1,880

Student-teacher ratio: 20:1

National Ranking: #287

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Location: Nashville, Tenn.

School District: Metro Nashville Public Schools

Students: 1,252

Student-teacher ratio: 22:1

National Ranking: #602

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Location: Brentwood, Tenn.

School District: Williamson County Schools

Students: 1,756

Student-teacher ratio: 20:1

National Ranking: #803

Overall Niche Grade: A

Location: Hendersonville, Tenn.

School District: Sumner County Schools

Students: 665

Student-teacher ratio: 16:1

National Ranking: #927

Overall Niche Grade: A

Location: Chattanooga, Tenn.

School District: Hamilton County School District

Students: 227

Student-teacher ratio: 15:1

National Ranking: #992

Overall Niche Grade: A

Location: Chattanooga, Tenn.

School District: Hamilton County School District

Students: 614

Student-teacher ratio: 16:1

National Ranking: N/A

Overall Niche Grade: A

Location: Knoxville, Tenn.

School District: Knox County Schools

Students: 2,067

Student-teacher ratio: 20:1

National Ranking: N/A

Overall Niche Grade: A

Location: Memphis, Tenn.

School District: Shelby County Schools

Students: 1,851

Student-teacher ratio: 18:1

National Ranking: N/A

Overall Niche Grade: A

You can see a full list of Tennessee schools here.

You can also check out the top 10 public high schools in America list here.