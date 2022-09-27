NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Niche, a site that combines ratings from students, parents, and alumni with quantitative data, just released its high school rankings for 2023.

In Tennessee, a majority of the top 10 public high schools are in Middle Tennessee (Nashville: 2, Brentwood: 2, Murfreesboro: 1, Hendersonville: 1, Franklin: 1).

Hume-Fogg Academic Magnet School remains the #1 ranked public school in the state. The second and third-ranked schools on the list flip-flopped from the 2022 rankings. Brentwood’s Ravenwood High School now sits at #2, jumping ahead of last year’s second-ranked Central Magnet School in Murfreesboro.

Martin Luther King Jr. Magnet School in Nashville is the only new school to appear in the top five this year, finishing fourth.

Location: Nashville, Tenn.

School District: Metro Nashville Public Schools

Students: 907

Student-Teacher Ratio: 20:1

National Ranking: #212

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Location: Brentwood, Tenn.

School District: Williamson County Schools

Students: 1,783

Student-Teacher Ratio: 19:1

National Ranking: #293

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Location: Murfreesboro, Tenn.

School District: Rutherford County Schools

Students: 1,237

Student-Teacher Ratio: 17:1

National Ranking: #304

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Location: Nashville, Tenn.

School District: Metro Nashville Public Schools

Students: 1,275

Student-Teacher Ratio: 21:1

National Ranking: #524

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Location: Hendersonville, Tenn.

School District: Sumner County Schools

Students: 607

Student-Teacher Ratio: 13:1

National Ranking: #546

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Location: Brentwood, Tenn.

School District: Williamson County Schools

Students: 1,739

Student-Teacher Ratio: 20:1

National Ranking: #590

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Location: Knoxville, Tenn.

School District: Knox County Schools

Students: 2,005

Student-Teacher Ratio: 20:1

National Ranking: #798

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Location: Franklin, Tenn.

School District: Williamson County Schools

Students: 1,759

Student-Teacher Ratio: 17:1

National Ranking: N/A

Overall Niche Grade: A

Location: Memphis, Tenn.

School District: Shelby County Schools

Students: 1,983

Student-Teacher Ratio: 18:1

National Ranking: N/A

Overall Niche Grade: A

Location: Jackson, Tenn.

School District: Madison County School District

Students: 493

Student-Teacher Ratio: 18:1

National Ranking: N/A

Overall Niche Grade: A

Check out the top 10 public high schools in America list here. You can also check out all public and private institutions ranked by Niche.

This is the ninth year that Niche has compiled the rankings, which it says are based on data compiled for 92,743 public schools, 30,112 private schools and 11,820 school districts nationwide.