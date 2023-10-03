NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee’s best public elementary school can be found in Williamson County, according to Niche’s 2024 report.
Niche, a site that combines ratings from students, parents, and alumni with quantitative data, has released its elementary school rankings for 2024.
Now in its tenth year, the rankings include data compiled from 7,375 newly ranked public schools, 1,433 newly ranked private schools, and 364 newly ranked school districts.
Five Middle Tennessee schools made the list. The Williamson County Schools district is home to three of the top 10 schools—with a fourth WCS just missing the cut with Kenrose Elementary coming in at #11.
Tennessee’s top elementary schools didn’t fair as well nationally, with only one school ranking in the top 500 public elementary schools (Jordan Elementary: #456).
According to Niche, these are the top 10 public elementary schools in the state of Tennessee.
#1. Jordan Elementary School
- Location: Brentwood, Tenn.
- Grades Served: PK, K-5
- Students: 578
- Student-teacher ratio: 16:1
- National Ranking: #456
- Overall Niche Grade: A+
#2. Creekside Elementary School
- Location: Franklin, Tenn.
- Grades Served: K-5
- Students: 813
- Student-teacher ratio: 17:1
- National Ranking: #616
- Overall Niche Grade: A+
#3. Lakeland Elementary School
- Location: Lakeland, Tenn.
- Grades Served: PK, K-4
- Students: 1,049
- Student-teacher ratio: 14:1
- National Ranking: #872
- Overall Niche Grade: A
#4. Alamo Elementary School
- Location: Alamo, Tenn.
- Grades Served: PK, K-6
- Students: 606
- Student-teacher ratio: 16:1
- National Ranking: #929
- Overall Niche Grade: A
#5. Merrol Hyde Magnet School
- Location: Hendersonville, Tenn.
- Grades Served: K-12
- Students: 665
- Student-teacher ratio: 16:1
- National Ranking: N/A
- Overall Niche Grade: A
#6. Oak Grove Elementary School
- Location: Lewisburg, Tenn.
- Grades Served: PK, K-1
- Students: 475
- Student-teacher ratio: 14:1
- National Ranking: N/A
- Overall Niche Grade: A
#7. Arlington Elementary School
- Location: Arlington, Tenn.
- Grades Served: PK, K-5
- Students: 875
- Student-teacher ratio: 15:1
- National Ranking: N/A
- Overall Niche Grade: A
#8. Donelson Elementary School
- Location: Arlington, Tenn.
- Grades Served: PK, K-5
- Students: 880
- Student-teacher ratio: 15:1
- National Ranking: N/A
- Overall Niche Grade: A
#9. Clovercroft Elementary School
- Location: Franklin, Tenn.
- Grades Served: K-5
- Students: 674
- Student-teacher ratio: 16:1
- National Ranking: N/A
- Overall Niche Grade: A
#10. Foothills Elementary School
- Location: Maryville, Tenn.
- Grades Served: PK, K-3
- Students: 641
- Student-teacher ratio: 15:1
- National Ranking: N/A
- Overall Niche Grade: A
You can see a full list of Tennessee’s best public elementary schools here.
Check out the top 10 public elementary schools in America here.