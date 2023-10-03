NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee’s best public elementary school can be found in Williamson County, according to Niche’s 2024 report.

Niche, a site that combines ratings from students, parents, and alumni with quantitative data, has released its elementary school rankings for 2024.

Now in its tenth year, the rankings include data compiled from 7,375 newly ranked public schools, 1,433 newly ranked private schools, and 364 newly ranked school districts.

Five Middle Tennessee schools made the list. The Williamson County Schools district is home to three of the top 10 schools—with a fourth WCS just missing the cut with Kenrose Elementary coming in at #11.

Tennessee’s top elementary schools didn’t fair as well nationally, with only one school ranking in the top 500 public elementary schools (Jordan Elementary: #456).

According to Niche, these are the top 10 public elementary schools in the state of Tennessee.

Location: Brentwood, Tenn.

Grades Served: PK, K-5

Students: 578

Student-teacher ratio: 16:1

National Ranking: #456

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Location: Franklin, Tenn.

Grades Served: K-5

Students: 813

Student-teacher ratio: 17:1

National Ranking: #616

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Location: Lakeland, Tenn.

Grades Served: PK, K-4

Students: 1,049

Student-teacher ratio: 14:1

National Ranking: #872

Overall Niche Grade: A

Location: Alamo, Tenn.

Grades Served: PK, K-6

Students: 606

Student-teacher ratio: 16:1

National Ranking: #929

Overall Niche Grade: A

Location: Hendersonville, Tenn.

Grades Served: K-12

Students: 665

Student-teacher ratio: 16:1

National Ranking: N/A

Overall Niche Grade: A

Location: Lewisburg, Tenn.

Grades Served: PK, K-1

Students: 475

Student-teacher ratio: 14:1

National Ranking: N/A

Overall Niche Grade: A

Location: Arlington, Tenn.

Grades Served: PK, K-5

Students: 875

Student-teacher ratio: 15:1

National Ranking: N/A

Overall Niche Grade: A

Location: Arlington, Tenn.

Grades Served: PK, K-5

Students: 880

Student-teacher ratio: 15:1

National Ranking: N/A

Overall Niche Grade: A

Location: Franklin, Tenn.

Grades Served: K-5

Students: 674

Student-teacher ratio: 16:1

National Ranking: N/A

Overall Niche Grade: A

Location: Maryville, Tenn.

Grades Served: PK, K-3

Students: 641

Student-teacher ratio: 15:1

National Ranking: N/A

Overall Niche Grade: A

You can see a full list of Tennessee’s best public elementary schools here.

Check out the top 10 public elementary schools in America here.