NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There’s a new school atop the list of the best private high schools in Tennessee, according to Niche.
Niche, a site that combines ratings from students, parents, and alumni with quantitative data, has released its high school rankings for 2024.
For its tenth year, the site compiled data from 1,433 newly ranked private schools to determine where the best private high schools are located.
Tennessee’s highest-ranked private high school, Lausanne Collegiate School, ranked as the top private high school in the state, jumping up two spots from the 2023 ranking. In fact, last year’s highest-ranked school, University of School of Nashville, dropped to #2.
There were no newcomers this year, but several schools moved rankings compared to last year’s top 10 list. The biggest change was seen with the St. Mary’s Episcopal School, which was ranked #2 in 2023, but now sits at #6.
According to Niche, these are the top 10 private high schools in the state of Tennessee.
#1. Lausanne Collegiate School
- Location: Memphis, Tenn.
- Grades Served: PK, K-12
- Students: 917
- Student-teacher ratio: 6:1
- National Ranking: #248
- Overall Niche Grade: A+
#2. University School of Nashville
- Location: Nashville, Tenn.
- Grades Served: K-12
- Students: 1,081
- Student-teacher ratio: 9:1
- National Ranking: #273
- Overall Niche Grade: A+
#3. Harpeth Hall School
- Location: Nashville, Tenn.
- Grades Served: 5-12
- Students: 725
- Student-teacher ratio: 7:1
- National Ranking: #498
- Overall Niche Grade: A+
#4. McCallie School
- Location: Chattanooga, Tenn.
- Grades Served: 6-12
- Students: 977
- Student-teacher ratio: 8:1
- National Ranking: #549
- Overall Niche Grade: A+
#5. Montgomery Bell Academy
- Location: Nashville, Tenn.
- Grades Served: 7-12
- Students: 850
- Student-teacher ratio: 8:1
- National Ranking: #588
- Overall Niche Grade: A+
#6. St. Mary’s Episcopal School
- Location: Memphis, Tenn.
- Grades Served: PK, K-12
- Students: 825
- Student-teacher ratio: 8:1
- National Ranking: #590
- Overall Niche Grade: A+
#7. Memphis University School
- Location: Memphis, Tenn.
- Grades Served: 7-12
- Students: 643
- Student-teacher ratio: 8:1
- National Ranking: #632
- Overall Niche Grade: A+
#8. Hutchison School
- Location: Memphis, Tenn.
- Grades Served: PK, K-12
- Students: 809
- Student-teacher ratio: 9:1
- National Ranking: #676
- Overall Niche Grade: A+
#9. Baylor School
- Location: Chattanooga, Tenn.
- Grades Served: 6-12
- Students: 1,079
- Student-teacher ratio: 9:1
- National Ranking: #707
- Overall Niche Grade: A+
#10. The Ensworth School
- Location: Nashville, Tenn.
- Grades Served: K-12
- Students: 1,220
- Student-teacher ratio: 9:1
- National Ranking: #842
- Overall Niche Grade: A+
