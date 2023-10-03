NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There’s a new school atop the list of the best private high schools in Tennessee, according to Niche.

Niche, a site that combines ratings from students, parents, and alumni with quantitative data, has released its high school rankings for 2024.

For its tenth year, the site compiled data from 1,433 newly ranked private schools to determine where the best private high schools are located.

Tennessee’s highest-ranked private high school, Lausanne Collegiate School, ranked as the top private high school in the state, jumping up two spots from the 2023 ranking. In fact, last year’s highest-ranked school, University of School of Nashville, dropped to #2.

There were no newcomers this year, but several schools moved rankings compared to last year’s top 10 list. The biggest change was seen with the St. Mary’s Episcopal School, which was ranked #2 in 2023, but now sits at #6.

According to Niche, these are the top 10 private high schools in the state of Tennessee.

Location: Memphis, Tenn.

Grades Served: PK, K-12

Students: 917

Student-teacher ratio: 6:1

National Ranking: #248

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Location: Nashville, Tenn.

Grades Served: K-12

Students: 1,081

Student-teacher ratio: 9:1

National Ranking: #273

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Location: Nashville, Tenn.

Grades Served: 5-12

Students: 725

Student-teacher ratio: 7:1

National Ranking: #498

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Location: Chattanooga, Tenn.

Grades Served: 6-12

Students: 977

Student-teacher ratio: 8:1

National Ranking: #549

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Location: Nashville, Tenn.

Grades Served: 7-12

Students: 850

Student-teacher ratio: 8:1

National Ranking: #588

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Location: Memphis, Tenn.

Grades Served: PK, K-12

Students: 825

Student-teacher ratio: 8:1

National Ranking: #590

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Location: Memphis, Tenn.

Grades Served: 7-12

Students: 643

Student-teacher ratio: 8:1

National Ranking: #632

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Location: Memphis, Tenn.

Grades Served: PK, K-12

Students: 809

Student-teacher ratio: 9:1

National Ranking: #676

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Location: Chattanooga, Tenn.

Grades Served: 6-12

Students: 1,079

Student-teacher ratio: 9:1

National Ranking: #707

Overall Niche Grade: A+

Location: Nashville, Tenn.

Grades Served: K-12

Students: 1,220

Student-teacher ratio: 9:1

National Ranking: #842

Overall Niche Grade: A+

