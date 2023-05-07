Whether for the weekend around town or to add to your out-of-town itinerary, free things to do are good. With the ever-rising costs of gas and food, the idea of disposable income can feel like a distant fantasy.

The cost of living continues to rise across the country, forcing each dollar earned to stretch further. While vacations are undoubtedly beneficial for mental health, maintaining savings, paying down debts amid inflation, and regular expenses likely take precedence. But, not everything enjoyable has to come at a high price. In fact, there’s probably a roster of completely free things to do in your current area.

Consider the most common entries on a vacation getaway itinerary: Sightseeing, touring landmarks, or completing a nature walk. Or, maybe you’re just aiming to relax and want some peace and quiet.

The truth is: Whether you’re a history buff or aching to dip your toes in some cool water, you can find all this and more without swiping your card. Find and plan your next highly rated free activity in Tennessee on Tripadvisor, as compiled by Stacker. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.

#30. Laurel Falls

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,572)

– Type of activity: Waterfalls

– Address: Little River Road Gatlinburg, TN, Great Smoky Mountains National Park, TN 37738

#29. Downtown Franklin

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,456)

– Type of activity: Neighborhoods • Historic Walking Areas

– Address: Columbia Ave, Franklin, TN 37064

#28. Junction 35 Spirits

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (898)

– Type of activity: Distilleries

– Address: 2655 Teaster Ln Suite 280, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863-3283

#27. Tennessee Shine Company – Gatlinburg

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (2,081)

– Type of activity: Distilleries

– Address: 519 Parkway, Gatlinburg, TN 37738-3201

#26. Gatlinburg Scenic Overlook

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,376)

– Type of activity: Lookouts • Scenic Drives

– Address: not available

#25. Centennial Park

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,169)

– Type of activity: Parks • Jogging Paths & Tracks

– Address: 2500 W End Ave, Nashville, TN 37232-0030

#24. Mill Bridge Winery

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,314)

– Type of activity: Wineries & Vineyards

– Address: 3331 S River Rd, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863-3449

#23. Tennessee Legend Distillery

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (1,282)

– Type of activity: Distilleries

– Address: 2874 Newport Hwy, Sevierville, TN 37876-2202

#22. Roaring Fork Motor Nature Trail

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (1,768)

– Type of activity: Hiking Trails

– Address: Rte. 441 Enter from stoplight 8 at Airport Road, Great Smoky Mountains National Park, TN 37783

#21. Market Square

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,967)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks

– Address: not available

#20. The Peabody Ducks

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (6,329)

– Type of activity: Historic Sites • Points of Interest & Landmarks

– Address: 149 Union Ave The Peabody Memphis, Memphis, TN 38103-2638

#19. Walnut Street Bridge

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,946)

– Type of activity: Bridges

– Address: Walnut Street, Chattanooga, TN 37403

#18. Tennessee Cider Company

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (2,698)

– Type of activity: Wineries & Vineyards

– Address: 611 Parkway, Gatlinburg, TN 37738-3224

#17. Beale Street

– Rating: 4.0 / 5 (8,753)

– Type of activity: Points of Interest & Landmarks • Historic Walking Areas

– Address: not available

#16. Mountain Valley Winery

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (2,272)

– Type of activity: Wineries & Vineyards

– Address: not available

#15. Great Smoky Mountains National Park

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (2,484)

– Type of activity: National Parks

– Address: 107 Park Headquarters Rd, Gatlinburg, TN 37738-4102

#14. Clingmans Dome

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (3,089)

– Type of activity: Mountains

– Address: not available

#13. Hillside Winery

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (2,542)

– Type of activity: Wineries & Vineyards

– Address: 229 Collier Dr, Sevierville, TN 37862-6911

#12. Cades Cove

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (5,512)

– Type of activity: Nature & Wildlife Areas

– Address: Cades Cove Loop Rd., Great Smoky Mountains National Park, TN 37738-4102

#11. Sugarland Cellars

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (3,221)

– Type of activity: Wineries & Vineyards

– Address: 1133 Parkway, Gatlinburg, TN 37738-3107

#10. Little Bear Winery

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (2,379)

– Type of activity: Wineries & Vineyards

– Address: 631 Parkway, Gatlinburg, TN 37738-3230

#9. Gaylord Opryland Resort Gardens

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (6,108)

– Type of activity: Gardens

– Address: 2800 Opryland Drive, Nashville, TN 37214-1200

#8. Tennessee Homemade Wines

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (6,939)

– Type of activity: Wineries & Vineyards

– Address: 643 Parkway, Gatlinburg, TN 37738-3203

#7. Downtown Nashville

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (10,056)

– Type of activity: Neighborhoods

– Address: not available

#6. Ole Smoky Whiskey Barrelhouse

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (4,503)

– Type of activity: Distilleries

– Address: 650 Parkway, Gatlinburg, TN 37738-3204

#5. Ole Smoky Distillery & Yee-Haw Brewery

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (4,671)

– Type of activity: Distilleries

– Address: 423 6th Ave S, Nashville, TN 37203-3907

#4. The Island in Pigeon Forge

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (12,076)

– Type of activity: Amusement & Theme Parks

– Address: 131 The Island Dr, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863-5283

#3. Ole Smoky Tennessee Moonshine

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (7,119)

– Type of activity: Distilleries

– Address: 131 Island Dr, Pigeon Forge, TN 37863-5283

#2. Ole Smoky

– Rating: 4.5 / 5 (13,897)

– Type of activity: Distilleries

– Address: 903 Parkway Unit 128 Ole Smoky Moonshine Holler, Gatlinburg, TN 37738-3181

#1. Sugarlands Distilling Company

– Rating: 5.0 / 5 (30,060)

– Type of activity: Distilleries

– Address: 805 Parkway, Gatlinburg, TN 37738-3248

