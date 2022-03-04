KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee’s Attorney General Herbert H. Slatery is leading a nationwide investigation into TikTok to determine if the company violated state consumer protection laws that put the public, especially children and young adults, at risk.

The investigation will look into physical and mental health harms associated with the use of TikTok and find out if the company was aware of those harms. It will focus on the techniques utilized by TikTok to boost young user engagement. This includes increasing the duration of time spent on the platform and frequency of engagement with the platform.

Leading the investigation is a bipartisan coalition of Attorneys General from Tennessee, California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Nebraska, New Jersey and Vermont. They are joined by a broad group of Attorneys General from across the country.

In May 2021, Slatery took part in a similar effort. He joined a bipartisan coalition of 44 Attorneys General to urge Facebook to abandon its plans to launch a version of Instagram for children under 13.

Later that year, in November 2021, Attorneys General from across the country including TN, began an investigation into Meta Platforms, Inc., formerly known as Facebook, for providing and promoting its social media platform Instagram to kids.