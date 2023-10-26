NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee has agreed to pay its former top vaccine official $150,000 after she sued the state.

Dr. Michelle Fiscus was fired in 2021 after facing lots of criticism over her department’s efforts to promote COVID vaccines for minors.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Just days after she was fired, then-Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey and Chief Medical Officer Tim Jones released a letter detailing the reasons Fiscus was terminated.

Fiscus then filed a lawsuit, saying the letter was “defamatory.”

Over two years later, new documents obtained by News 2 showed the state of Tennessee has agreed to a comprise and settlement.