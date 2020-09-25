TN AG files motion to dismiss lawsuit filed by the Sons of Confederate Veterans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Attorney General filed a motion Friday calling for a dismissal of a lawsuit filed by the Sons of Confederate Veterans (SCV) against the State Historical Commission.

The SCV does not want the Nathan Forrest Bedford Bust removed from the Tennessee State Capitol. If it is removed, however, the SCV wants it transferred to its ownership.

The State Historical Commission argues the SCV has no claim of ownership over the bust, although the SCV claims in their lawsuit they did help raise funds for the monument. The SCV also claims to have attended all meetings involving the future of the bust. The State Historical Commission says this does not mean the SCV has ownership rights to the bust.

The State Historical Commission also argues they have sovereign immunity from defense due to the fact they are an arm of the state.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.