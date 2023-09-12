NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Center for Reproductive Rights is suing Tennessee and other states over its abortion law. News 2 spoke with Tennessee’s Planned Parenthood chapter about the suit and the help they’re offering women.

The lawsuit filed in Tennessee state court represents the stories of women who faced serious complications with their pregnancies but could not receive an abortion.

“The stories told by these plaintiffs are a moral stain on our state. And they really make plain how dangerous it is to be pregnant in Tennessee,” said Ashley Coffield, CEO of Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi.

The suit asks for clarification as to what qualifies as a medical emergency under the state’s abortion law and to clarify the legal procedure if the fetus has a fatal condition.

“All Tennesseans of conscience should be outraged that we are forcing people to live under this extreme abortion ban,” said Coffield.

Planned Parenthood is offering funds and assistance for those who want to travel out of state for an abortion. “I really encourage people who are facing difficult circumstances for whatever reason, and need an abortion, that they call Planned Parenthood and we can help provide them with some financial resources to make that trip out of state possible.”

Idaho and Oklahoma are also facing lawsuits.

The spokesperson for Tennessee’s attorney general wrote, “The plaintiffs have not yet served us with the complaint. We will review it when it arrives.”