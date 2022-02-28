NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee is known as the Volunteer State, but that slogan isn’t just for Tennessee residents, it’s for fans of Tennessee teams.

Like, the Tennessee Titans.

A group of fans are nowhere near the Volunteer State but are fully embodying the spirit of the nickname.

“We’re thousands of miles away from each other, but we still have been able to connect. It’s like a big family,” said Tim Leidinger, member of the Titans German fan club, German Titans e.V.

So when a member of the family needs help, they jump into action. Eddie Oreily is a Titans fan living in Ukraine. He, his wife Lena, daughter Masha, and dog Jack fled following the Russian invasion. They made it safely to Romania Sunday night, leaving behind their entire life.

So Leidinger, with the help of the 86-member German fan club found him an apartment with a garden near Frankfurt for him and his family to live in while they figure out their next move. The first challenge was getting them there.

“[Oreily] was running around a border town in Romania trying to exchange his Ukrainian money, but since there were 70,000 people at the border to Romania, they were not exchanging Ukrainian money anymore,” said Leidinger.

So he sent Oreily 300 euros to get his family on a train. They will arrive in Frankfurt in a few days where they will stay near a US Embassy to help Oreily’s wife, who is Ukrainian, get a U.S. visa.

Leidinger had never met or even heard of Oreily before finding him refuge and assisting in his travel.

“No, I did not know him. It’s what we do. Every year we try to pay something back to give something back, and in this case its something different, it’s not normal but it’s a way to show love and kindness to somebody else.”

Meanwhile, closer to home, Hayley Thornhill, a Titans fan in La Vergne, set up a GoFundMe to ensure Oreily has money to support his family while banks are shut down in Ukraine.

“There’s a feeling of helplessness over here,” said Thornhill. “We’re all watching this happen, but when you know somebody personally involved, you think “what can I do tangibly to help?'”

The two have never actually met, but they connected a few months ago on Twitter with a shared love of the Two-Toned Blue.

“His job is to get out. Our job is to take care of him now that he is,” said Thornhill.