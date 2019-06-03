THP: Unicoi man assaults trooper; 2 motorists help with arrest

UNICOI, Tenn. (WJHL) – A spokesperson for the Tennessee Highway Patrol told News Channel 11 that a Unicoi man now faces charges after he reportedly assaulted a trooper after a traffic stop Saturday night.

According to a police report, Scott Glenn Kelley, 40, was reportedly driving reckless in Johnson City.

The report states Trooper Timothy Salling received a report from the Johnson City Police Department about Kelly. Moments later, according to THP, a silver Dodge Charger, driven by Kelley, was going 84 mph in a 65 mph zone.

Kelley was later stopped near Okolona road by Salling.

During the interaction between the trooper and Kelley, THP says it was determined that the suspect was driving under the influence.

When Salling tried to arrest Kelley, the suspect reportedly resisted arrest and assaulted the trooper.

The suspect was reportedly arrested after a brief struggle with Salling and two passing motorists that stopped to help.

Kelley is being held Unicoi County Jail and is charged with: Driving Under the Influence 2nd Offense, Open Container, Assault, Resisting Arrest, Speeding, Financial Responsibility and Driving Unregistered Vehicle.