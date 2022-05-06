MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) – A trooper with the Tennessee Highway Patrol has been killed in a hit-and-run crash.
THP said Trooper Roderick Sharp was struck by a driver in Mississippi.
The driver reportedly fled the scene but was later found by law enforcement.
THP did not specify where or when the crash happened. We’re working to find out more information.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.