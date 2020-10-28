THP releases preliminary Meigs Co. school bus crash report

A child and bus driver were killed in a crash involving a school bus in Meigs County Tuesday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol. PHOTO: THP

MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Highway Patrol has released its preliminary crash report for a Meigs County school bus crash that killed the bus driver and a 7-year-old student.

According to the report, the crash happened at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday at 7751 State Highway 58. The crash involved a 2018 Freightliner utility truck, driven by 56-year-old Terry Trammell from Grandview. The bus was driven by 53-year-old Lisa Dillard from Brichwood.

THP reports the Dillard and a 7-year-old girl riding the bus died in the crash. In addition, eight other children were injured. According to the crash report, 24 juveniles were on the bus. However, this conflicts with school officials reporting 32 students were on board.

Police say the utility truck was driving north on Highway 58 and the bus was traveling southbound. The utility truck allegedly ran off the side of the road, over corrected to get back on the road, and lost control of the vehicle. The truck then crossed over into the southbound late, hitting the school bus head on.

At this time, no charges have been filed. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.