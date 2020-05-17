THP: 3 teens, 1 adult killed in West Tennessee crash

CHESTER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Highway Patrol identified four people killed in a crash in Chester County Saturday.

According to THP, it happened around 4:00 p.m. and involved two vehicles near 2005 Highway 200.

Troopers said an Infinity G35 was traveling south on Highway 200 toward Henderson when a Nissan Altima traveling north crossed the center line and struck the Infinity. The Nissan went down an embankment and overturned.

The Infinity was driven by 22-year-old Tyler Stablein, who was killed. The driver of the Nissan, 16-year-old Kaylee Daniel was also killed as were two of her passengers – 16-year-old Cayla Lenon, and 17-year-old Roselyn Robert.

A third passenger, who is 14-years-old, was injured.

