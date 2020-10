THP: 2 dead in Meigs County school bus crash

MEIGS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two people were killed in a crash involving a school bus in Meigs County Tuesday afternoon, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The identities of those killed are not known at this time, but it is known that at least one of those killed was on the bus.



Troopers said the crash happened at 7751 Highway 58, north of the intersection with Lamontville Road. The crash involved a school bus and utility service vehicle.



The crash remains under investigation by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Tennessee Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn released the following statement on the incident:

“I and the entire staff at the Tennessee Department of Education are deeply saddened to hear about the fatal bus crash in Meigs County earlier this afternoon. No words can express our sympathies for those lives that were lost. We send our deepest condolences to the students, families, school staff and leaders, district staff and the entire Meigs County community affected by this tragic accident and wish healing for all those injured. The department has communicated with district leaders and staff in Meigs County and surrounding areas and is mobilizing to support this community in safety response and services.”

I'm deeply saddened to hear the news coming out of Meigs County this evening about a serious school bus crash. My thoughts are with these children and their families. Until we have more information, we will hope for the best and keep them in our prayers.https://t.co/8Cu9vWj8u1 — Andy Berke (@AndyBerke) October 27, 2020

Blood Assurance sent out a tweet requesting blood donations following the crash.

A Meigs County school bus was involved in an accident. Injuries reported. Blood Assurance Cleveland, Downtown Chatt, Gunbarrel, and Hixson open until 10pm. Appointments are required. Call 800-962-0628, text BAGIVE to 999777, or by visit https://t.co/FZDLUPtw7v for an appointment. pic.twitter.com/UJLwAA6mkN — Blood Assurance (@bloodassurance) October 27, 2020

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.