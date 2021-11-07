This Week with Bob Mueller: November 7, 2021

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee GOP lawmakers pass controversial bills that limit local government control over COVID-19 mitigation, despite warnings from doctors.

“Governor Lee, you need to have every available tool in your toolbelt to fight COVID, and the Legislature has now taken many of those tools away from you,” said Dr. Amy Gordon Bono, a Primary Care Internal Medicine Physician, who was at the State Capitol when the bills were being debated in the Special Session.

A majority of Nashville’s metro council sent an urgent letter to the Mayor following the end of the Special Session they said targets Metro government and limits its authority to mitigate COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Ford will be getting half a billion dollars from Tennessee taxpayers – a topic heavily discussed in Bob’s cover story.

