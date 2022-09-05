NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee is a state known for its southern hospitality and willingness to always help others. However, a recent survey shows that folks are naming one city in the Volunteer State as one of the rudest in the country.

The survey, conducted by the e-learning platform Preply, asked over 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas to rate the rudeness of the average resident in their city on a scale of one to ten.

Memphis scored a 6.05 which, according to the survey, makes it the second rudest city in the United States. The study shows that the city also ranked highest in common rude behaviors that are seen in the country.

“The most common rude behaviors in the US include people being absorbed by their phones, refusing to let people merge in traffic and being noisy in shared spaces,” said Preply.

Top 5 rudest cities in America:

Philadelphia, PA (6.43)

Memphis, TN (6.05)

New York City, NY (6.00)

Las Vegas, NV (5.98)

Boston, MA (5.90)

According to the survey, native Memphians find that the most common rude behavior displayed in the city is not letting people merge in traffic and people being too noisy in public.

In contrast, the survey found that one city in Tennessee scored low when it came to rudeness ranking it the fourth most polite city in the country.

Top 5 most polite cities in America:

Austin, TX (3.91)

San Diego, CA (4.17)

Fort Worth, TX (4.20)

Nashville, TN (4.33)

Indianapolis, IN (4.47)

To view the entire survey, click here.