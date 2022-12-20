NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — One of the most well-known food reviewers is finally spilling his secrets on where some of the best eateries are located across the United States.

Known for his spiked hair and sunglasses, many food lovers have put their trust in Guy Fieri’s opinions when it comes to learning about the best diners, drive-ins and dive bars to indulge in a good meal.

Fieri is no stranger to good food and has the expertise to prove it. It is estimated that Fieri visited over 1,250 restaurants on his popular Food Network television show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” that filmed nearly 40 seasons and focused on finding the best local food spots in various areas of the country.

After reviewing thousands of restaurants, Mashed, a multi-platform publication for food lovers, went across the map and compiled a list of Fieri’s favorite food destinations in each state.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

According to Mashed, Fieri’s favorite place to eat in Tennessee is Mas Tacos Por Favor. Located in the heart of East Nashville lies the restaurant that has been serving up tacos and more since the 1970s.

The go-to dish at the Mexican restaurant is the tamales — with Fieri even calling them “one of the best I’ve ever had.” If you’re in the mood for tacos, Fieri suggests to try going vegetarian and ask for the quinoa and sweet potato taco calling the item “delicious, creative and hearty.”

Mas Tacos Par Favor is open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and located at 732 Mcferrin Avenue in East Nashville.

To view a list of Fieri’s favorite food spots in all 50 states, click here.