NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WRKN) — Three influenza-related pediatric deaths have been reported this season, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.

The health department previously reported one death occurred in Middle Tennessee and another in East Tennessee.

Nationwide, six flu-associated pediatric deaths were reported during the second week of the new year — totaling 85 pediatric flu deaths so far this season.

Dr. Jason Yuan, President of the Tennessee Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, says it’s vital that parents monitor their child’s reaction once they come down with the flu in order to provide them with the appropriate care.

“Fortunately, a lot of children can be cared for in the home with these infections just with support and time and help and guidance from your pediatrician, but some of these children do need to be seen and some of them will need to have escalated care and, you know, even need critical care,” said Dr. Yuan, “If you’re worried, don’t let that dissuade you. I think if your child needs care, then they need care.”

Flu season has hit Tennessee hard. Earlier this year, the state reported some of the highest levels of flu activity that were seen nationwide.

The CDC currently has the state at the moderate level for flu activity and recommends that everyone six months and older receives a flu vaccine regularly.