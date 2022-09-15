(WJHL) — Tennessee saw a total of 18,757 DUI arrests in 2021 — a 3.03% increase from 2020, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).
The TBI compiled the data in its annual report based on numbers sent in from law enforcement agencies across the state that are recorded in the Tennessee Incident Based Reporting System (TIBRS).
A three-year trend showed that despite the slight rise in DUI arrests from 2020 to 2021, county agencies charged fewer people for driving under the influence in 2021 compared to pre-pandemic data in 2019. In fact, there was a 4.34% drop in DUI arrests in 2021 (18,758) compared to 2019 (19,573).
Unsurprisingly, more DUI arrests were reported in counties that have higher populations. While crime data from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Department was not available, the Metro Nashville Police Department recorded the most DUI arrests out of any agency — 727. The U.S. Census Bureau reported that in 2020, Nashville had a population of 692,587 people. That is just over a single DUI arrest per every 1,000 Nashville residents.
Knox County, on the other hand, is home to about 67.3% of Nashville’s population. The sheriff’s office in Knox County recorded 396 DUI arrests in 2021 — equating to 0.84 DUI arrests per 1,000 residents.
One Tennessee locality — Moore County Sheriff’s Office — reported a single DUI arrest in 2021. According to the U.S. Census Bureau in 2020, Moore County is home to 6,396 residents. That equates 0.15 DUI arrests per thousand.
Of the News 2 viewing area in Middle Tennessee, Rutherford County led the way with the most DUI arrests, coming in with 347 total arrests. Sumner County was ranked behind Rutherford in total arrests, but Sumner did have a higher rate at 1.56 DUI arrests per 1,000 residents.
Here are the top 10 counties that reported the most DUI arrests in 2021.
#10 & 9. Anderson and Loudoun counties
Anderson County, located west of Knoxville, and Loudoun County, located south of Farragut, both reported 99 DUI arrests in 2021. Anderson and Loudon counties’ DUI arrests per 1,000 residents were 1.29 and 1.8, respectively.
#8 & 7. Hamilton and Robertson counties
Hamilton County, located in the Chattanooga area, and Robertson County, located north of Nashville near the Tennessee-Kentucky state border, both reported 115 DUI arrests in 2021. Using population data from the U.S. Census Bureau, it was determined that Robertson had a DUI rate of 1.62, meaning that there are roughly 1.62 DUI arrests for every 1,000 residents. Hamilton County saw 0.31 DUI arrests per 1,000.
#6. Bradley County
Bradley County is in the southeastern portion of Tennessee near Cleveland. The county recorded 122 DUI arrests in 2021. This equates to 1.14 DUI arrests per 1,000 residents in the county.
#5. Blount County
Blount County, located below Knox County, reported 132 DUI arrests in 2021. This equates to roughly one DUI arrest per 1,000 residents.
#4. Sevier County
Sevier County in East Tennessee reported 188 DUI arrests in 2021 — 1.91 DUI arrests per 1,000 people in the county.
#3. Sumner County
Sumner County in Middle Tennessee reported 293 DUI arrests in 2021. This equates to 1.56 DUI arrests per 1,000 residents.
#2. Rutherford County
There were 347 DUI arrests reported out of this Middle Tennessee county. That equates to 1.07 DUI arrests per 1,000.
#1. Knox County
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office reported 396 DUI arrests in 2021 — more than any other agency in Tennessee, according to available data in the TBI report.
Anderson County — 99 adult arrests
Bedford County — 26 adult arrests
Benton County — 11 adult arrests
Bledsoe County — 5 adult arrests
Blount County — 131 adult arrests, 1 juvenile arrest
Bradley County — 122 adult arrests, 4 juvenile arrests
Campbell County — 56 adult arrests
Cannon County — 8 adult arrests
Carrol County — 4 adult arrests
Carter County — 13 adult arrests
Cheatham County — 79 adult arrests
Chester County — 1 adult arrest
Claiborne County — 17 adult arrests
Clay County —15 adult arrests
Cocke County — 74 adult arrests
Coffee County — 57 adult arrests, 2 juvenile arrests
Crockett County — 5 adult arrests
Cumberland County — 89 adult arrests
Davidson County — Data not available
Metro Nashville Police Department — 727 adult arrests
Decatur County — 5 adult arrests
DeKalb County — 22 adult arrests
Dickson County — 59 adult arrests, 1 juvenile arrest
Dyer County — 5 adult arrests
Fayette County — 6 adult arrests
Fentress County — 14 adult arrests
Franklin County — 30 adult arrests
Gibson County — 29 adult arrests
Giles County — 23 adult arrests
Grainger County — 12 adult arrests
Greene County — 60 adult arrests
Grundy County — 41 adult arrests
Hamblen County — 36 adult arrests
Hamilton County — 115 adult arrests
Hancock County — 9 adult arrests
Hardeman County — 17 adult arrests
Hardin County — 53 adult arrests
Hawkins County — 75 adult arrests
Haywood County — 6 adult arrests
Henderson County — 6 adult arrests
Henry County — 11 adult arrests
Hickman County — 11 adult arrests
Houston County — 7 adult arrests
Humphreys County —17 adult arrests
Jackson County — 8 adult arrests
Jefferson County — 88 adult arrests, 1 juvenile arrest
Johnson County — 17 adult arrests
Knox County — 396 adult arrests
Lake County — 0 arrests
Lauderdale County — 19 adult arrests
Lawrence County — 1 adult arrest
Lewis County — 0 arrests
Lincoln County — 17 adult arrests
Loudon County — 99 adult arrests
Macon County — 31 adult arrests
Madison County — 61 adult arrests
Marion County — 35 adult arrests
Marshall County — 2 adult arrests
Maury County — 33 adult arrests
McMinn County — 16 adult arrests
McNairy County — 8 adult arrests
Meigs County — 9 adult arrests
Metro Hartsville/Trousdale County — 49 adult arrests
Monroe County — 30 adult arrests
Montgomery County — 103 adult arrests
Moore County — 1 adult arrest
Morgan County — 36 adult arrests
Obion County — 11 adult arrests
Overton County — 13 adult arrests
Perry County — 26 adult arrests, 1 juvenile arrest
Pickett County — 13 adult arrests
Polk County — 18 adult arrests
Putnam County — 20 adult arrests
Rhea County — 37 adult arrests
Roane County — 30 adult arrests, 1 juvenile arrest
Robertson County — 115 adult arrests
Rutherford County —347 adult arrests
Scott County — 13 adult arrests
Sequatchie County — 21 adult arrests, 1 juvenile arrest
Sevier County — 188 adult arrests
Shelby County — 90 adult arrests
Smith County — 30 adult arrests
Stewart County — 58 adult arrests
Sullivan County — 82 adult arrests
Sumner County — 292 adult arrests, 1 juvenile arrest
Tipton County — 24 adult arrests
Unicoi County — 23 adult arrests
Union County — 42 adult arrests
Van Buren County — 2 adult arrests
Warren County — 41 adult arrests
Washington County — 31 adult arrests
Wayne County — 3 adult arrests
Weakley County — 9 adult arrests
White County — 38 adult arrests
Williamson County — 92 adult arrests
Wilson County — 53 adult arrests, 1 juvenile arrest