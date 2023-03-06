NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least four people have died from injuries that were sustained during Friday’s strong storms and wind gusts that wreaked havoc across Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

Thousands of Tennesseans and Kentuckians are still without power more than 72 hours after severe weather produced winds that reached up to almost 80 miles per hour in some areas.

The strong winds claimed the lives of four people who have all been identified. Three of the deaths were reported across Tennessee, and one in Southern Kentucky.

The victims include:

Aleya Brooks, 15

Aleya Brooks, a freshman cheerleader a Liberty Creek High School, passed away from a traumatic brain injury on March 4, according to her father. Aleya was reportedly helping her family clear debris when a tree fell on her during the storms. The 14-year-old was initially listed in critical condition but was taken off of mechanical support on March 5.

Aleya’s family is requesting donations go toward Long Hollow Church in Hendersonville. A GoFundMe page has been created in her memory. To donate, click here.

James Howard Warner, 62

James Howard Warner passed away on March 3 after a tree fell on his car during Friday’s strong storms. The Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office reported Warner was driving when a tree blew over, fell over on his car and killed him.

Warner enjoyed collecting watches and riding his bicycle, according to an obituary provided by the Humphreys County Funeral Home.

A funeral service for Warner will be held on Monday, March 6 at 1 p.m., in the Humphreys County Funeral Home Chapel.

Joan Kay Tutor, 81

On Friday, officials with the City of Hendersonville announced the death of 81-year-old Joan Tutor. Tutor was reportedly walking back to her home with a neighbor shortly after 1:00 pm on Friday, when a tree fell, killing her.

A funeral service for Tutor will be held on Friday, March 10 at 1:00 p.m., at Goodlettsville Cumberland Presbyterian Church located on 226 S. Main Street.

David Ramsey (age not provided)

The Simpson County Sheriff’s Office reported David Ramsey was found unresponsive outside of a home on Pilot Road following Friday’s storms. Authorities say investigation reveals Ramsey was struck by a large metal carport that became mobile during severe storms and winds in Simpson County.

