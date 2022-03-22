NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Interest in Electric Vehicles continues to grow, and Tennessee is ahead of the curve when it comes to this emerging technology. TVA hosted a ride and drive for Electric Vehicles on Capitol Hill Tuesday to share more on how this technology benefits our state and what’s ahead for Tennessee’s future.

Tennessee is currently the third-largest manufacturer of EVs in the US. Jeff Lyash, the President and CEO of the Tennessee Valley Authority, thinks production will continue to boom in the Volunteer State, “With Ford, GM, and Volkswagen’s expansion. It won’t be long before Tennessee is the number one manufacturer of EVs in the country.”

While the manufacturing side is booming, improvements to Tennessee’s electric vehicle infrastructure are also underway. TVA is partnering with TDEC to create a state-of-the-art fast charge network that will stretch across Tennessee.

“We call it the Fast 50. That means there will be a high voltage VC charger that will help you charge your vehicle in 20 minutes every 50 miles across the state of Tennessee. So that should remove the range anxiety, and you can confidently drive from Johnson City to Memphis without worrying about whether you can plug in,” said Lyash.

This network of chargers is expected to be complete by the end of 2024.

And for those who frequent Tennessee State Parks, you’ll soon see charging stations at each one, thanks to a partnership with automaker Rivian. The Deputy Commissioner for Tennessee Parks and Conservation, Jim Bryson, is excited about this partnership.

“Rivian has a partnership with Tennessee State Parks to put a charging station in every one of our state parks. It’s a great program. We’re very excited about it,” said Bryson.