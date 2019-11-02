Nearly 20K Nashville-area walkers came together in the fight against Breast Cancer walk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The American Cancer Society raised $575,000 in the fight against breast cancer.

Nearly 20,000 Nashville-area walkers came together on Saturday at Nissan Stadium for the American Cancer Society (ACS) Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk and raised $500,000.

According to reports, Another $75,000 is expected from this fall’s Real Men Wear Pink fundraiser, bringing the local total to $575,000 to help the ACS save more lives from breast cancer.

According to the American Cancer Society Cancer Facts & Figures 2019, more than 268,000 women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer and more than 41,760 will die from the disease this year.

Making Strides participants can be proud of a 39 percent drop in breast cancer death rates since 1989, but there is still much more to do this excludes cancers of the skin, breast cancer is the most frequently diagnosed cancer in women and is the second-leading cause of cancer death in women.



Since 1993, 15 million Making Strides supporters have raised more than $935 million nationwide.

The 2019 Nashville-area walk was presented locally by Kroger and nationally by Avon. Flagship sponsors of the Nashville event were Chevrolet, GM, and O’Charley’s.



Additional Nashville sponsors included platinum sponsor, Allstate Insurance; Auto-Owners Insurance, Axogen Resensation, Berry Plastics, Loews Vanderbilt Hotel, Loveless Cafe, Nashville Wire Products, Piedmont Natural Gas, The Tennessee Credit Union, Walmart, and Williamson Medical Center.

The ACS released a statement stating:

“Our 2019 walk event was a moving example how – united – we can make huge progress toward a world without breast cancer,” said Debbie Thomas, Making Strides manager for the ACS Nashville office. “Our Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk helps the American Cancer Society fund groundbreaking research into causes, prevention, and treatments for breast cancer, provide free rides to chemo and places to stay near hospitals, a live 24/7 cancer helpline, and so much more.”



