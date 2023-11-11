NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Thanksgiving is little over a week away, but if you are looking to plan ahead for the holidays, several Tennessee state parks have got you covered.

This year, eight Tennessee State Park restaurants will be offering Thanksgiving meals, giving families the opportunity to feast without the doing the busy work.

The eight parks that will be preparing Thanksgiving meals are:

David Crockett State Park

Where: Crockett’s Mill Restaurant, 1400 West Gaines St. Lawrenceburg, TN

Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

About: All-you-can-eat buffett

Price: $27 per adult. Adults 62+ will get a 10% discount; Children (6-11) will eat at half price; Children five and under are free. Prices do not include drink, tax and gratuity.

RSVP: First come, first served. No reservations accepted.

Fall Creek Falls State Park

Where: The Restaurant at Fall Creek Falls, 2536 Lakeside Drive Spencer, TN

Time: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Price: $35 per adult, $15 for children aged five-10, children four and under eat free. Prices do not include drinks, tax, or gratuity

RSVP: Reservation accepted until November 18. To place a reservation call 423-881-5241

Cumberland Mountain State Park

Where: Homestead Harvest Restaurant, 24 Office Dr. Crossville, TN

Time: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

About: All-you-can-eat buffet. Seatings happen at 11 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.

Price: $28 per adult, $14 for children aged 6-12, children five and under eat free. Prices do not include drinks, tax, or gratuity

RSVP: Groups of 10 or more call 931-484-7186

Henry Horton State Park

Where: Restaurant at Henry Horton, 4209 Nashville Hwy Chapel Hill, TN

Time: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

About: Buffett lunch at noon, menu-based lunch, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Price: $18 per adult, $9 per child. Prices do not include drinks, tax, or gratuity

RSVP: Call 931-364-2222 (press 3) for reservations at the buffet. Reservations are not required for the menu-based lunch, and prices are determined by items selected.

Montgomery Bell State Park

SOLD OUT

Natchez Trace State Park

Where: The Restaurant at Natchez Trace, 567 Pin Oak Lane Wildersville, TN

Time: 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

About: Buffet

Price: $20.95 per adult, seniors 62 and older get a 10% discount, children aged 6-12 eat at half price, children five and under eat free. Prices do not include drinks, tax, or gratuity

RSVP: Parties of eight are more should call 731-968-8176 by Nov.13.

Paris Landing State Park

Where: Restaurant at Paris Landing, 400 Lodge Rd. Buchanan, TN

Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Price: $24.99 per adult and $9.99 per child 10 and under

RSVP: First come, first severed. No reservations accepted.

Pickwick Landing State Park

Where: Restaurant at Pickwick Landing, 120 Playground Loop Counce, TN

Time: Lunch from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., dinner from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Price: $25 per adult, $12 for children, 10% discount for seniors. Prices are based on one trip down the buffet line and the size of the plate.

RSVP: Reservations accepted for all size of parties but required for groups of five or more. Call 731-689-3135.