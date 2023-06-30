NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Callers behind telemarketers and scam phone calls are now the ones inundating people with texts from solicitors allegedly wanting to buy their homes.

If you’re tired of all the spam, you’re in luck. The new “Do Not Text” law that takes effect in Tennessee on Saturday, July 1, aims to spare many headaches and put an end to those unwanted texts with unsolicited sales pitches.

“I don’t know, it was just more annoying, like having a fly always around your head,” Jake Sidley said.

For a whole year, Sidley was bombarded with over three dozen text messages from individuals expressing interest in his West Nashville home.

“You’re minding your own business and going about your day, working, hanging out with your family, and then you get a text message from somebody speaking to you very familiarly, like, ‘Hey Jake, it’s so and so.’ Then they just let you know they’re in the market to buy your home,” Sidley explained.

Sidley’s initial reaction: This has to be a mistake, especially because putting his house up for sale was not on his family’s radar, he said.

“When I realized that they were going to be very persistent, and it didn’t really matter if my house was up for sale, I just started making absurd offers like, ‘Yeah, I’ll sell you this 800 square-foot house for $2.3 million. Come and get it.’ It just felt like they were wide-cast nets,” Sidley said.

The bill was sponsored by Tennessee House Majority Leader William Lamberth (R-Portland). The idea behind it, he said, came from some of his constituents also getting daily texts asking to buy their homes.

“It’s about every Tennessean saying, ‘Just take my number off this list.’ Most of us just want to be left alone,” Lamberth explained.

However, there are some exceptions. For example, collection agencies and political candidates can all still type away.

“I’ve got too many people that I represent here in Nashville that are being harassed daily via text message. You don’t have to be a Republican or Democrat to find these very annoying,” House Democratic Caucus Chairman John Ray Clemmons (D-Nashville) said. “We passed this in a bipartisan unanimous manner. We’re here to serve in that manner.”

Just the thought of fewer texts when July 1 rolls around have lifted spirits, brought people together, and made one family even more excited to move back to Tennessee.

“That’s a big win for us just not having to be harassed. Nobody will be trying to buy my house that I haven’t even moved into yet, so that would be cool,” Sidley said.

The bill will merge the existing Do Not Call List with a new Do Not Text list.

Anyone who chooses to send a text to the number on the register encouraging the purchase, rental of, or investment in property, goods, or services could face a fine of up to $2,000 — per text. The bill also applies to solicitors requesting donations, with the exception of not-for-profit organizations.

Anyone who has registered their phone number on the Tennessee Do Not Call list will automatically be covered under the Do Not Text program. Tennesseans who haven’t signed up yet can do so by clicking here.