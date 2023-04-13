NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee’s First Lady, Maria Lee, gave a heartfelt thank you to everyone who has supported her and her family along her cancer treatment journey.

In a social media post, Lee announced that she is now in remission after eight months of fighting lymphoma.

“Thank you, Tennessee, for all of the prayers and support. We are grateful to share a hopeful update,” she tweeted.

After completing the initial 18 weeks of treatment in January, Lee said she underwent a stem cell transplant in February.

“It was a success, and I am now in remission,” she stated.

According to Lee, she will be monitored over the next five years as her immune system continues to heal and regenerate.

“It hasn’t always been easy, but not once have I felt alone, and we’ve seen God’s faithfulness every step of the way,” she said.

Lee said she cannot wait to return to work serving communities across the state of Tennessee.

She is set to rejoin her Tennessee Serve’s team in Waverly next week in the ongoing efforts to help the community recover from the 2021 flood.