NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — From the Fifth Dimension to Parts Unknown—the list of hometowns for wrestlers is filled with some unique locations, including the Volunteer State.

On July 30, Nashville plays host to SummerSlam. It’s the first time World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has brought “The Biggest Party of the Summer” to Tennessee.

As the WWE superstars prepare to clash in Nissan Stadium, the home of the Tennessee Titans, here’s a look at a few of the wrestlers over the years that call Tennessee home.

Bianca Belair

(Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Empire State Realty Trust)

The current Raw Women’s Champion, Bianca Belair, returns to her home state to defend her title against Becky Lynch. The Knoxville native was also an All-SEC and All-American track-and-field star at the University of Tennessee.

Ric Flair

Ric Flair looks on while awaiting the entrance of Hulk Hogan during the Hulkamania Tour at the Burswood Dome on November 24, 2009 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

WOOOO! “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair was often billed from Charlotte, North Carolina throughout his career, but the stylin’, profilin’, limousine riding, jet flying, kiss-stealing, wheelin’ and dealin’ son of a gun was born in Memphis, Tenn.

The 16-time world champion, and first two-time WWE Hall of Fame inductee, heads to Nashville SummerSlam weekend for “Ric Flair’s Last Match.” Flair is set to step in the ring one last time, teaming with his son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo, to take on Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett (more on him later).

Terry Gordy

Hailing from Chattanooga, Tenn. Terry “Bam Bam” Gordy made a name for himself across the United States, wrestling in several promotions throughout the 1970s and 80s. He went on to help form The Fabulous Freebirds. The group’s legacy would live on through the “Freebird Rule” which allows any two members of a stable to defend tag team titles, regardless of which two won the belts originally.

Gordy was posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016 as part of the Fabulous Freebirds.

The Honky Tonk Man

It’s fitting that Roy Wayne Farris is from Tennessee, especially with a ring name like The Honky Tonk Man. Though he was billed from Memphis, Farris was born in Bolivar, Tenn. The “cool, cocky, and bad” Honky Tonk Man still holds the record for the longest Intercontinental title reign, lasting 454 days.

The Honky Tonk Man was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019.

Jeff Jarrett

(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

When you think of Tennessee wrestlers, Jeff Jarrett is likely one of the first names that will come to mind. The son of famed Nashville wrestling promoter, Jerry Jarrett, Double J has spent the last few decades making his own legacy in the business. Born in Hendersonville and billed from Nashville, Jarrett burst onto the scene as an evil country singer—this is wrestling after all, where nearly every occupation has been represented in the ring in some form or fashion.

He’d go on to win multiple championships, while breaking plenty of guitars over people’s heads along the way, eventually finding himself in the WWE Hall of Fame.

Jarrett has a busy SummerSlam weekend planned. Double J is set to be the special guest referee for the tag team title match between the Usos and the Street Profits. The next day he takes on Ric Flair in the Nature Boy’s final match.

Jerry “The King” Lawler

Jerry “The King” Lawler addresses the audience at the WWE SummerSlam 2015 at Barclays Center of Brooklyn on August 23, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by JP Yim/Getty Images)

There have been a lot of kings in the world of professional wrestling—but when you think of wrestling royalty, the first name that comes to mind is Jerry “The King” Lawler. The pride of Memphis gained national attention in the early 1980s for his feud with comedian, Andy Kaufman.

Lawler’s legacy extends beyond the squared circle itself. In the WWE, Lawler teamed up with Jim Ross behind the announce booth in the late 1990s. The duo became one of the most entertaining parts of the “Attitude Era.”

Lawler was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007.

Ricky Morton

Nashville native, Ricky Morton, has spent most of his career as one-half of The Rock N’ Roll Express. Morton and tag team partner, Robert Gibson, would win crowds over in territories across the United States. Morton, in particular, had a knack for getting fans behind him during a match.

The Rock N’ Roll Express collected multiple tag team championships over the course of their career and were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017.

Randy Orton

Randy Orton poses for photographers during the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Super Showdown event in the Saudi Red Sea port city of Jeddah late on January 7, 2019. (Photo by Amer HILABI / AFP) (Photo credit should read AMER HILABI/AFP via Getty Images)

“The Viper” may be billed from St. Louis, but Randy Orton was born in Knoxville, Tenn. The third-generation superstar has spent the last 20 years creating his own legacy in sports-entertainment.

Once known as the “Legend Killer,” Orton is now a legend in his own right. He currently holds the record for competing in the most PPV matches in WWE history. A record that will only grow larger as the “Apex Predator” continues his already illustrious career.

Kevin Thorn

Kevin Fertig appeared in the WWE in the mid and late-2000s. During that time, the Memphis native had two very unique on-screen personas. He was introduced to audiences in 2004 as Mordecai, a religious zealot-inspired character who dressed in all white and had bleached blonde hair—including facial hair and eyebrows.

Two years later, Fertig would return to the newly relaunched ECW brand, but not as Mordecai. Now sporting jet black hair and black and red attire, Fertig was renamed Kevin Thorn—a wrestling vampire.

For those of you keeping track at home, in the world of professional wrestling, Tennessee has been responsible for country singers, kings, Elvis-impersonators, vampires, and religious zealots—you’re welcome.

Koko B. Ware

Born and raised in Union City, Koko B. Ware (J.W. Ware Jr.) soared into the WWE in the late 1980s. Ware didn’t travel alone though, he would be accompanied to the ring by his macaw, Frankie.

“The Birdman” was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009.

Bonus: Kane

Kane, of The Brothers of Destruction, makes his way to the ring during a tag team match as part of WWE’s Crown Jewel pay-per-view at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh on November 2, 2018. (Photo by: FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images)

Though not originally from Tennessee, Glenn Jacobs (Kane) has certainly entrenched himself in the Volunteer State. The WWE Hall of Famer was elected Mayor of Knox County in August 2018. Not too shabby for a man who once wrestled as an evil dentist!