Tennessee woman, child die after apparent road rage crash in Louisiana

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Tennessee mother and her 11-year-old child were among three people killed in a crash that stemmed from an apparent road rage situation in Louisiana over the weekend, according to investigators.

Louisiana State Police said troopers began investigating a multi-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana 18 near Louisiana 541 in Jefferson Parish around 5:45 p.m. Saturday.

Troopers said the driver of a pick-up truck was traveling eastbound, as an SUV driven by 49-year-old Paul Ferrara followed closely at a high rate of speed.

The SUV drove up beside the pick-up truck, striking the side of the truck, causing the SUV to rotate into the westbound lanes, according to state police.

Raish-Nia Wright, 31, was driving her car westbound and collided with the SUV, killing both Wright and Ferrara, troopers said. An 11-year-old child in Wright’s vehicle, identified as Dezerra Wright, also died.

Another 11-year-old child in Wright’s car was transported to a hospital with critical injuries, according to investigators.

Troopers said Raish-Nia and Dezerra Wright were both from Tennessee, but did not specify a location.

Louisiana State Police have labeled this a possible road rage crash and said it remains under investigation.