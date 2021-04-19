Tennessee woman, child die after apparent road rage crash in Louisiana

Tennessee News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Tennessee mother and her 11-year-old child were among three people killed in a crash that stemmed from an apparent road rage situation in Louisiana over the weekend, according to investigators.

Louisiana State Police said troopers began investigating a multi-vehicle fatality crash on Louisiana 18 near Louisiana 541 in Jefferson Parish around 5:45 p.m. Saturday.

Troopers said the driver of a pick-up truck was traveling eastbound, as an SUV driven by 49-year-old Paul Ferrara followed closely at a high rate of speed.

The SUV drove up beside the pick-up truck, striking the side of the truck, causing the SUV to rotate into the westbound lanes, according to state police.

Raish-Nia Wright, 31, was driving her car westbound and collided with the SUV, killing both Wright and Ferrara, troopers said. An 11-year-old child in Wright’s vehicle, identified as Dezerra Wright, also died.

Another 11-year-old child in Wright’s car was transported to a hospital with critical injuries, according to investigators.

Troopers said Raish-Nia and Dezerra Wright were both from Tennessee, but did not specify a location.

Louisiana State Police have labeled this a possible road rage crash and said it remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss