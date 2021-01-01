Tennessee Valley Authority calendar skips January, May 29

SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. (AP) — New year, new (incorrect) calendar.

The Tennessee Valley Authority is sending out stickers to Soddy-Daisy residents who received 2021 calendars that inexplicably left out January 29 and May 29, the Chattanooga Time Free Press reported on Friday.

Helen Karl said in a social media post that she noticed the error while marking the birthdays and anniversaries of her children.

January lists two days as the 28th, both a Thursday, which is correct, and a Friday, which should be the 29th. In May, two days are marked as the 30th, a Saturday, which should be the 29th, and again Sunday, the correct day.

TVA spokesperson Malinda Hunter said she thinks the mistake came during the production process at the printer.

“I don’t know how it would happen, and obviously they didn’t either,” she said of the printer. “The company we used to do it has agreed to send out stickers at no cost, so everybody will receive two stickers for the 29th to place on those two months.”

The calendars were sent by TVA to residents within 10 miles of the Sequoyah Nuclear Plant, and Hunter said their main purpose is to provide information on things like siren tests and evacuation orders. That information comes in an emergency preparedness section that takes up the first 11 pages and was triple-checked for accuracy.