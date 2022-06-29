MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Tennessee’s unemployment website, Jobs4TN.gov, has been offline since Sunday, delaying benefits payments for thousands who use the site.

A service interruption was reported by the vendor who operates Tennessee’s unemployment and labor data exchange Sunday, sending Jobs4TN.gov offline.

Three dozen other states were impacted by the problems.

The vendor, GSI, met with the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development and state technology officials Monday.

“GSI is working 24 hours a day to bring Jobs4TN.gov back online,” the state said in a response Tuesday.

The state says 12,000 Tennesseans rely on the unemployment program every week.

People who seek jobs can still use the services at any of the 80 American Job Centers across Tennessee. The TDLWD will distribute benefits as soon as possible.

When the system is operational, claimants can complete their certifications for any missed weeks and will receive a lump sum for delayed payments.

People who need to file a new unemployment claim are urged to wait for further instructions on how to apply once the system is operational.

TDLWD will release updates as more information becomes available or visit www.TN.gov/workforce and its social media pages.