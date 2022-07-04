NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee’s unemployment and workforce development website, Jobs4TN.gov, is back online, according to state officials.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development announced Monday evening the system has been tested and determined to be operational and ready to resume service.

The website was knocked offline last week due to a cyber attack, delaying benefit payments to thousands of Tennesseans.

The outage also affected dozens of other states, according to Tennessee officials.

For those who need to file new unemployment claims or complete weekly certifications, the Department of Labor and Workforce Development listed these instructions:

FILE A NEW CLAIM You can file your claim now. Even though you could not apply between June 25 and July 2, that will still be the claim’s effective date if you meet eligibility requirements. Please complete the filing process by July 8, at 4:30 p.m. CDT, so staff can review your claim and set the correct effective date. After you file your claim and staff complete an initial review, you will receive an email with instructions explaining when to start your weekly certifications. Please note, that staff will need to review your application to determine the eligibility of your claim and that will take multiple weeks to complete.

