Tennessee under State of Emergency following storms

TENNESSEE (WKRN) — Following this past weekend’s storm, the state has declared Tennessee under a State of Emergency ranked at a level 3.

According to the state, the following 16 counties sustained damage from the storms: Benton, Carroll, Chester, Decatur, Dickson, Dyer, Hardin, Henderson, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, McNairy, Montgomery, Perry, Robertson and Stewart.

Decatur, Hardin, Henderson, and McNairy are among the most severely impacted counties.

About 43,400 Tennesseans remain without power.

Thirteen people are currently occupying shelters set up across Shelby County, McNairy County and Montgomery County.

Officials say there has only been one weather related death reported in McNairy County.