NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Looking to get away from the bustle of city life and enjoy a town full of old time charm?

A recent ranking by Family Destinations Guide found that families are naming these three Tennessee towns as some of the best small towns in America!

The study polled 3,000 families across the nation in search for the best small towns that are often nestled and overlooked by big cities.

Three towns in the Volunteer State made the list:

Gatlinburg

Coming in at the top of the list and gaining the title as the 6th best small town in America, is Gatlinburg, Tennessee. The list describes Gatlinburg as a “vibrant mountain town surrounded by stunning natural beauty, rich history, and old-fashioned Southern hospitality.”

Tullahoma

Short Springs Natural Area, Tullahoma, Tennessee

Ranked as the 26th best small town, is Tullahoma. The list says families love the small town divided between Franklin and Coffee counties due to its scenic beauty, outdoor recreation, rich history and a variety of cultural attractions.

Franklin

(WKRN photo)

Families chose Franklin, Tennessee as the 47th best small town in the U.S. The town, located in Williamson County, is known for its rich history. From a civil war battlefield, numerous antique shops and thriving shopping centers such as Cool Springs Galleria, Franklin offers a unique blend of old-time charm mixed with modern culture.

According to the poll, families ranked Holualoa, Hawaii; Ely, Nevada; and Anna Maria Island, Florida as the top three best small towns in the country.

To see if any towns in your state made the list, click here.