NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A pandemic-era offer allowing patrons to order their alcoholic beverages to go will end July 1.

A 2020 Executive Order from Gov. Bill Lee allowed restaurants to serve alcoholic drinks to go during the pandemic while establishments’ in-person traffic suffered. The state legislature extended the to-go alcohol option for two more years in 2021.

Rob Mortensen, director of the Broadway Entertainment Association, told News 2 he worked on the legislation that established to-go alcohol, and many restaurants stayed afloat because of it.

“There were a lot of restaurants that said, ‘Without that, we would have absolutely failed,'” Mortensen said. “It wasn’t a huge bump, but it was between 10% to 20% of revenue for restaurants; of an increase, and for a lot of those folks, that is what saved them.”

Pancho’s Place staff in Franklin told News 2 the to-go alcohol offering helped them keep the lights on, and many customers still take advantage today.

“It helped us a lot,” hostess Yulissa Aguirre said. “Since it was only to-go’s, we couldn’t do dine in and a lot of people helped us (by ordering) the pitcher margaritas.”

Aguirre said she’s concerned getting rid of the to-go alcohol option will impact the restaurant’s bottom line.

“It’s going to definitely affect the restaurant industry,” she said. “I think they should let it stay.”

According to Mortensen, restaurants would benefit from having a permanent to-go alcohol option because many people have gotten into the habit of ordering out since the pandemic.

However, the Alcoholic Beverage Commission pushed back on that idea during the 2022 legislative session, citing concerns over underage drinking.

While patrons will no longer be able to order to-go liquor in Tennessee, the Davidson County Beer Board voted to permanently allow to-go beer in 2020. By July 1, Davidson County will be the only county in the state that permits restaurants to serve to-go beer.