Tennessee teenager charged with attempted robbery of 60-year-old woman in wheelchair

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 16-year-old has been charged with attempting to use a BB gun to rob a woman in a wheelchair in Dyer County Thursday afternoon.

Dyersburg police responded around 1 p.m. to Tucker Street, where a 60-year-old woman reported six juveniles approached her, as she attempted to get out of her car and into her wheelchair.

She explained one of the juveniles asked if she needed help, but when she declined, he told her he was going to take her purse, according to police. The victim said the juvenile threatened to shoot her, as she tried to get away.

Police said they were able to locate some of the juveniles involved in the attempted robbery.

A 16-year-old boy from Dyersburg was charged with criminal attempt to commit aggravated robbery, as well as criminal impersonation for identifying himself to police as his brother. He was transported to a juvenile detention center.