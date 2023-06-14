NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A new Census report has found that Tennessee ranks as one the worst states in the country when it comes to investing in student’s education.

In May, the U.S. Census Bureau released data revealing how much each state spends when it comes to disbursing funds to student spending and teacher pay.

The report, from the 2021 Annual Survey of School System Finances, noted that under a Republican-controlled legislature, Tennessee ranked 44th in per student spending and 42nd overall for teacher pay.

Last week, News 2 spoke with a Tennessee teacher who said he was resigning after eight years of teaching citing the pay, culture war and “anti-teacher rhetoric'” as his reasons for leaving.

According to government data, the Volunteer State is spending less on each student than every other neighboring state — except Mississippi.

In fact, the numbers show Tennessee is spending at least $10,507 per student by state dollars, which is 31% below the national average.

News 2’s Capitol Stateroom reporter Chris O’Brien spoke with Gov. Bill Lee during a school visit at Howard Elementary School in Gallatin on June 13. The governor said he’s listening to what teachers need.

“I think the key is teachers and we have brilliant teachers all over this state,” said Lee. “When you look at this school, the resources they have received, and what they are doing with those kids out there, it’s inspiring. When I interact with them and say ‘What do you need? What do you want? What is the best thing we can do to help you?’ We listen to that.”

The report also comes after data from the Tennessee Department of Education revealed that nearly of 60% of third-grade students could be at risk of being held back in the third grade due to the newly-signed third grade retention law.

Students affected by the new legislation either had to enroll in summer school or will have to participate in tutoring sessions in order to move to the fourth grade.