(WKRN) — Do you have a passion for science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM)? How would you feel about sharing your knowledge with other Tennesseans on TV?

Thanks to a partnership with the Tennessee STEM Innovation Network, Cam Productions recently announced plans for “Tennessee STEM Explorers,” a TV show that aims to encourage middle school students to explore STEM concepts.

Starting this month, this show will highlight local talent by airing on News 2 in Nashville, as well as the Tennessee viewing areas listed below:

WDEF-TV in Chattanooga

WMC-TV (Action News Plus) in Memphis

WBXX-TV in Knoxville

WJKT-TV in Jackson

WJHL-TV in the Tri-Cities

Not only will the show air throughout Tennessee, but Cam Productions is also searching for Tennesseans to host it:

Are you a middle-school educator/STEM professional that is interested in hosting an episode by teaching STEM experiments? We are looking for you! Each experiment will be a 10-minute learning experience geared towards STEM topics that engage and excite learners. There will be one topic per show that includes 2 experiments and a career segment interview. Local STEM businesses and industries will be showcased to inspire students around career opportunities in Tennessee. Statement released by Cam Productions

The show — which is scheduled for shooting during the last week of September — is set to include a total of 26 episodes at various industry locations across the state, covering topics like energy, water conservation, forces of flight, and chemical reactions.

In addition, organizers said they are looking for middle school students ages 12 to 15 to serve as co-hosts in each region. Each of the four students selected will receive a $5,000 TNStars 529 Scholarship fund.

If you are interested in hosting STEM Explorers for News 2 or one of the other Tennessee television stations listed above, you can record a video of yourself using this script and then email it to Audition@CAMproductionsnc.com. However, you need to make sure you include your first name and your TV station in the subject line.

According to Cam Productions, this concept of bringing STEM education to middle schoolers builds off work done in other states.

If you want to learn more, follow these links to check out examples from the “Tennessee STEM Explorers” demo or an episode of “Alabama STEM Explorers.”