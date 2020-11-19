Tennessee State Rep. Mike Carter announces he has pancreatic cancer

OOLTEWAH, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee State Representative Mike Carter (R-Ooltewah), whose District 29 covers part of Hamilton County in the Chattanooga area, has been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Rep. Carter released a statement Thursday on Twitter, stating he originally thought his symptoms were from his previous COVID-19 diagnosis. Carter was hospitalized in August for coronavirus.

“However, a recent trip to Vanderbilt Hospital revealed that I have Pancreatic Cancer, and the doctors believe many of those symptoms were a result of the cancer. I’ve begun treatment at Vanderbilt,” said Rep. Carter, “Because I was in good health prior to contracting Covid-19, my doctors tell me they likely wouldn’t have found the cancer otherwise, so even that was a blessing in some ways. My doctors tell me I should be able to do everything I’d been doing before and I intend to continue serving in the legislature.”

Rep. Carter said that he is “blessed” to have his family and friends and your prayers.

