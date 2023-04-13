NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – All month long, Tennessee State Parks are asking for your support to keep parks maintained and beautiful.

You can vote for your favorite state park by donating. Every dollar donated equals one vote for your park of choice. If you don’t have a favorite, you can give some love to all state parks by having your donation split up equally between all 57 official state parks.

The money will go back to build and maintain new trails, feed and care for birds of prey, and provide children’s programs to connect kids to the outdoors.

Donations will be accepted through April 30.

