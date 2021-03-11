Tennessee starts 2021 with decrease in unemployment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – At the start of the new year, Tennessee saw a decrease in unemployment across the state.

According to new data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD), the State of Tennessee recorded a jobless rate of 5.1 percent in January 2021.

The January numbers represent a 0.5 of a percentage point drop from December 2020’s rate of 5.6 percent. The latest figure is just 1.4 percentage points higher than the statewide rate for January 2020, two months before Tennessee’s economy started feeling the impact of COVID-19.

The data shows total nonfarm employment decreased by 2,100 jobs between December 2020 and January 2021. The largest decreases happened in the leisure/hospitality sector, followed by government and professional/business service sectors.

Over the year, nonfarm employment is down 122,800 positions across the state. According to the data, the hardest-hit job sectors were leisure/hospitality, education/health services and government.

Currently, Tennessee’s workforce development website Jobs4TN.gov has over 226,000 job listings for every skill level in every part of Tennessee.

Anyone looking for a job can also visit the Tennessee Virtual American Job Center (VAJC). The website can be found here and gives Tennesseans the opportunity to research different programs from different state agencies.

TDLWD has also produced a comprehensive analysis of the January 2021 statewide unemployment data, which can be found here.

Seasonally adjusted unemployment also decreased on the national scale in January. According to the data, the new rate of 6.3 percent is 0.4 of a percentage point lower than December’s revised rate of 6.7 percent.

In a year-to-year comparison, the unemployment rate in the United States is 2.8 percentage points higher than it was in January 2020.