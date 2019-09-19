Tennessee soldier without family receives emotional farewell

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A soldier without any known family received an emotional farewell Thursday in Middle Tennessee from hundreds of people he never met.

There were sporadic stories about 57-year-old Air Force vet Lyndon Badgett from a few in the crowd who knew him in his last few months at a state veteran’s home, but over and over again many there said they, “did not want him to go out alone.”

The words at the service were spare, much like what we know of the veteran’s life.

Wade Winkler of the Gateway Funeral Home said it “was the first time he has handled such a funeral for a soldier” without known family members present, but he did indicate “a woman from the Knoxville area said she was the soldier’s daughter.”

He added that she only learned from Badgett’s death from news accounts.

Some at the Middle Tennessee State Veteran’s ceremony said they came from hundreds of miles away.

They filled a chapel on the ground while hundreds of other mourners–many of them soldiers past and present–remained outside paying their respects.

Others like Michelle Totty said she came because her father is buried in the same cemetery.

Mt. Juliet teacher Sandy Elliott said she heard Badgett’s name on the news Thursday morning and realized they went to high school together in Maryville, Tennessee.

“We were in the band together. He played the saxophone,” she said before the ceremony, which included military honors from the Air Force and Patriot Guard.

Badgett’s classmate expressed sadness that she knew nothing of his life after high school, but knew she had to be there as one of the few who actually knew Badgett.