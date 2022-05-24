NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Following the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Tennessee school officials have spoken out against the act of violence.

Dr. Adrienne Battle, Director of Metro Nashville Public Schools, issued a statement on the incident, which left 14 students and one teacher dead at the hands of an 18-year-old shooter.

“We are devastated by the senseless, horrific shooting at Robb Elementary School in Ulvade, Texas, that has caused the death of several students and teachers,” she said. “Children have the right to learn and thrive in a safe environment, free from violence or tragedy, and far too often society fails in protecting that right. Our hearts go out to all the families in Ulvade who have lost loved ones.”

The director added that Metro Nashville schools will be working with its school support services team in order to offer teachers and staff the necessary tools to help themselves and their students process “this tragic event,” and will be consulting with the Metro Nashville Police Department and the MNPS Security team to determine any additional steps the district should take in the immediate aftermath.

Metro Nashville Police Department Chief John Drake released a statement detailing plans for MNPD to visit all 70 elementary schools in the district in order to “reassure staff and discuss security protocols.” He has also directed all the School Resources Officers and supervisors to relay the same messaging at their assigned middle and high schools.

“As a parent and grandparent of a 4-year-old, I am heartbroken over this afternoon’s murders of elementary school children and at least one teacher in Texas,” he said in the statement.

High school graduation ceremonies have been taking place over the last week and will conclude Wednesday, Drake added.

“Our department has taken steps, as we do each year, to enhance safety and security at those events,” he said.

In Memphis, Dr. Joris M. Ray, Superintendent of Memphis-Shelby County Schools offered the district’s “heartfelt thoughts & prayers” to the students, staff and families of Robb Elementary.

“Schools should be a place for children to learn without fear—a place to RUN TO and not from,” he said on social media. “We stand with fellow educators to SOUND THE ALARM against violence.”

The school administrators joined multiple state and local elected officials in expressing their condolences to the Uvalde community following the mass shooting.