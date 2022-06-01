NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A new study from 1-800-Injured ranks Tennessee as the 9th most dangerous state to drive in. The study took a look at road fatalities in each state and compared them to local population levels, the number of licensed drivers, and the number of vehicle miles traveled to develop a single Road Danger Rating.

Tennessee had a Road Danger Rating of 8.3 out of 10. But what makes Tennessee roads so dangerous? AAA spokesperson, Megan Cooper, says there are a few factors at play. “The reality is that, here in Tennessee, particularly in Nashville, we have a lot of interstates. Several major interstates go through our area. So we have that to contend with. We’re also seeing a lot of people moving into the state.”

According to Cooper, AAA studies have shown that many drivers have a ‘do as I say, not as I do’ mentality behind the wheel, “People understand that things are risky behind the wheel, but they continue to do them. And to add to that, the only thing that we can control when we’re driving is what we’re doing behind the wheel.”

She added, “The best advice that we can give for drivers is to make sure that you are doing those safe driving behaviors behind the wheel. Make sure that you are paying attention to where you’re going, making sure you’re checking your mirrors. Try not to drive distracted — definitely don’t drive impaired, but really set yourself up for success as a driver.”

As more people are expected to get back on the roads this summer, safe driving is a must. “We kicked off the summer travel season with Memorial Day, we’re expecting that pent-up demand to be unleashed this summer on our roadways. We’re expecting a lot of traffic, even outside of our normal everyday traffic here in our state.”