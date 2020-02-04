Live Now
WATCH: News 2 at 5 p.m.
1  of  8
Closings
Clay County Schools Clinton County Schools Davidson Academy Dickson County Schools Macon County Schools Mt. Juliet Christian Academy Smith County Schools Warren County TN Schools

Tennessee reps decide not to decide on Confederate statue

Tennessee News

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Nathan Bedford Forrest statue state capitol_483625

(Photo: WKRN)

A Republican-led legislative panel has decided not to decide, for now, whether it thinks a bust of a former Confederate general and early Ku Klux Klan leader should be removed from the Tennessee Capitol.

A House committee voted Tuesday to delay consideration of the nonbinding resolution about Nathan Bedford Forrest until the panel’s last meeting, likely months away.

Republicans said the delay allows Tennessee’s Capitol Commission to weigh in first.

Democratic resolution sponsor Rep. Rick Staples said he fears the commission members won’t act unless lawmakers urge them to.

The resolution encourages the bust’s removal and replacement with an “appropriate tribute to a deserving Tennessean.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar