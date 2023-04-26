NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee has received another large sum from a 1998 settlement agreement from major tobacco companies, Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti announced Wednesday.

The state received a $163.9 million payment from the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement, settled in 1998. The settlement resolved the state’s lawsuit against the major tobacco companies for multiple violations of consumer protection laws and deceptive marketing practices, which caused damages to the state, including increased healthcare costs.

To date, the Attorney General said, Tennessee has received $3.8 billion from the Master Settlement Agreement, which encompasses 51 other states and U.S. territories. They all receive annual payments to help defray the costs of healthcare for smoking-related illnesses, he added.

The settlement agreement also includes “significant public health protections for Tennesseans,” including prohibitions on youth-related marketing campaigns for tobacco products, sales of brand-name tobacco merchandise and tobacco-sponsored entertainment and sporting events.

If anyone sees tobacco companies violating provisions of the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement through youth-marketing of tobacco and underage tobacco sales, they can call the attorney generals Tobacco Hotline to report those complaints at 615-532-9480 (local calls) or 800-890-8366.