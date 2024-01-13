NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Maintaining a healthier lifestyle was most likely on the list of many Tennessean’s New Year’s Resolutions. However, a new study shows the Volunteer State is one of the least healthy states in the country.

To compile the rankings, Forbes Advisor compared all 50 states and focused on 21 key metrics across three categories: disease risk factors and prevalence, substance abuse and lifestyle habits and health outlook.

Out of these categories, the study found that Tennessee had the highest rate of opioid and prescription pain reliever misuse in the country.

According to the study, an estimated 3,743.97 adults in Tennessee — out of 100,000 — have misused opioids.

In fact, a new tool aimed to fight opioid addiction is expanding to three Tennessee hospitals in 2024, which include: Nashville General Hospital, Johnson City Medical Center, and Regional One (Memphis).

Tennessee was also ranked fifth worst in the disease risk factors and prevalence category. The study found:

Fifth highest cancer mortality rate (165.9 deaths per 100,000 state residents, tied with Arkansas).

Sixth highest heart disease mortality rate (212.87 deaths per 100,000 state residents).

Sixth highest percentage of both adults with diagnosed diabetes (12.2%) and adults with high cholesterol (38%).

Seventh highest diabetes mortality rate (29.13 deaths per 100,000 state residents).

Eighth highest rate of both hypertension deaths (11.53 deaths per 100,000 state residents) and chronic lower respiratory disease deaths (51.9 deaths per 100,000 state residents).

Forbes Advisor also found that Tennessee had the sixth shortest life expectancy in the U.S., with an average expectancy of 74.9.

Also ranked among the top five least healthy states were West Virginia, Mississippi, Arkansas and Kentucky.

To see the full study, click here.