Tennessee quarterly business filings increase over last year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — New business filings in Tennessee increased by 8.2% last quarter compared to the same time frame last year.

A report from Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett’s office says there were more than 11,500 new entities in the third quarter.

It says initial filings have now seen positive year-over-year growth in 32 quarters in a row.

Davidson County had the most new filings with about 2,680, followed by Shelby with 2,440.

There were about 30,600 dissolutions in the third quarter, a 27% increase compared to the third quarter of 2018. The report says the large quarterly increase shows more entities have dissolved for the year as a whole than in 2018.

