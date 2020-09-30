Tennessee politicians divided on first presidential debate

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The first presidential debate of the 2020 presidential election is in the books, and the much-anticipated showdown included constant interruptions and personal attacks.

Tennessee lawmakers are reacting to the debate between President Donald Trump with former Vice President Joe Biden Tuesday evening.

Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Marquita Bradshaw said President Trump needed to be replaced.

“We cannot allow another four years of this. I’ll say it again— we MUST turn out in record-shattering numbers at the polls to defend our democracy and decency,” Bradshaw tweeted.

Her opponent, Republican Bill Hagerty thought otherwise.

“Tonight, we saw just how radical Joe Biden is. He and his socialist agenda are BAD for America,” Hagerty tweeted. “Our nation will send a clear message this November when we re-elect President @realDonaldTrump for #FourMoreYears.”

Several legislators in the Tennessee state senate and the house of representatives also weighed in during the debate in Cleveland.

“That debate left us all frustrated and wishing we had more substance. Don’t even give me the line that Trump was a bully if you can’t admit that Joe was a 8th grade name caller,” tweeted House Republican Caucus Chairman Jeremy Faison.

The lawmaker who represents Cocke and part of Jefferson Greene Counties also responded to a question asking whether he’d condemn white supremacy, unlike the president.

“Who doesn’t condemn white supremacy? I will absolutely and will condemn anyone who thinks because of their race or identity is supreme over anyone else. There is only One who is Supreme and we crucified Him. He sees us all as of equal value and so do I,” Faison tweeted.

Democratic state senator Raumesh Akbari said President Trump’s comments about the Proud Boys were not representative of the country.

“Heather Heyer was murdered by the same “fine people,” DT asked “to stand down and stand by”. #ProudBoys and #Nazis are not “fine people”, they stand against everything our Nation believes in,” Akbari tweeted. “We need a President who understands that. We have 35 days. #VoteHimOut #BidenHarris2020.”