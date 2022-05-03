NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Political leaders in Tennessee are reacting to a leaked draft opinion released on Monday evening showing the Supreme Court is possibly looking to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe. V. Wade decision.

Politico published the 67-page majority draft opinion that was penned by Justice Samuel Alito Jr. on Monday evening that was believed to have been written two months after oral arguments in the case began. Chief Justice Roberts will have his work cut out for him today as the nation’s highest court works to determine where the leak came from. According to legal experts, the leak will end in disbarment for the person or people that are responsible.

The leaked draft reveals that SCOTUS could come to a ruling that would effectively eliminate abortion protections at the federal level and hand authority over abortion access to the states instead. In Tennessee, abortions are performed up to nearly 20 weeks into pregnancy.

Tennessee legislature passed a bill that banned abortion once a heartbeat was detected but an appeals court put a stay on the law. Reactions are now pouring in as Tennessee political leaders release statements about the potential SCOTUS decision.

Davidson County District Attorney Glenn Funk

“The criminal law must not be used by the state to exercise control,” said Funk, “As long as I am the elected District Attorney, I will not prosecute any woman who chooses to have a medical procedure to terminate a pregnancy.”

Senator Marsha Blackburn

“I have no doubt the Chief Justice will work to root out the radical activist that betrayed the sacred tradition of the court. The leaker must be immediately removed from their position and exiled from the legal community.”

State Senator London Lamar

“Women and babies will die. Tennessee is 9th in the nation for maternal and infant deaths. This number will increase dramatically reversing roe v wade. The opposite of “pro-life.”

Councilman Freddie O’Connell

“If true, this will harm women’s health—and rights—more than any single political moment I can recall. We sometimes imagine that the pendulum of polarization cannot possibly swing beyond our imaginations. It can. I stand with women in defense of their choices.”

Senator Bill Hagerty

“This unprecedented and unethical leak is designed to tear down our highest institutions, and a thorough investigation is required to hold the leaker accountable. I’m Pro-Life and confident that the rule of law will prevail over this sad attempt to intimidate the SCOTUS.”