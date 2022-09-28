NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has deployed 1,200 soldiers and airmen to Florida to assist with Hurricane Ian response and recovery efforts.

“Three helicopters flew out this morning,” Lt. Colonel Marty Malone said. “They are going to be staging in Tallahassee and I believe the rest of the troops are waiting for their orders on where to go.”

The anticipation of deployment is on the minds of several guard members. Captain Bryce Bishop has served for 17 years and traveled the world on deployments. His last hurricane deployment was 10 years ago.

“It is always highly rewarding knowing we are helping out communities in need,” Captain Bishop says. “People are highly grateful and it makes our jobs a lot easier.”

Hurricane Ian made landfall near Cayo Casto, Florida around 3 p.m. Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane with 150 mph winds. By 5 p.m., it had weakened slightly, and had maximum sustained winds of 140 mph.